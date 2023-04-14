FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

