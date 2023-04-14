FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:DMAR opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

