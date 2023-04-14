FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $292.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.78 and its 200-day moving average is $304.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $295.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.