FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

