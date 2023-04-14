FY2023 Earnings Forecast for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issued By DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.8 %

WD-40 stock opened at $179.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 280.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 71.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

