FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PIF. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE PIF opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.54. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.75 million.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,220.00. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 506.25%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

