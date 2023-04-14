Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $575,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

