Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

