Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $340.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.12.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

