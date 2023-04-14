Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.