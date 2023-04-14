George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -123.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,304,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

