GigaCloud Technology (GCT) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GigaCloud Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GigaCloud Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology Competitors 189 1157 3487 49 2.70

Valuation and Earnings

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.68%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.26%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million N/A 9.83 GigaCloud Technology Competitors $15.53 billion -$174.51 million -12.64

GigaCloud Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology Competitors -15.07% -49.08% -10.70%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

