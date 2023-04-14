Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSYGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $24.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

