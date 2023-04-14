Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $24.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
