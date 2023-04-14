Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in Global-e Online by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 203,572 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $33,502,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,168.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $30.09 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

