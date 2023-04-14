Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

