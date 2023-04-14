Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

