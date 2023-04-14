Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.
Globus Medical Stock Up 1.6 %
Globus Medical stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED
– Get Rating
) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
(Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.91.
Globus Medical Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $81.78.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED
– Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $3,389,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.