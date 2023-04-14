Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 3,744 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

