Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

