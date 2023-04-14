Graypoint LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,356.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

