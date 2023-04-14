Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $361.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $364.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.