Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.27 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

