Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.