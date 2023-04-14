Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Insider Activity
Micron Technology Price Performance
Shares of MU stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.23.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
