Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CI stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

