Graypoint LLC Invests $312,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $213.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 444.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

