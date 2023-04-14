Graypoint LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $189.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

