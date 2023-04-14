Graypoint LLC Purchases 355 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.90.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.48 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

