Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 7,882 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,503 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

