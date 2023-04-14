Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

