Graypoint LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.