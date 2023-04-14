Graypoint LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $381.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $398.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

