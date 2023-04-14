Graypoint LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

