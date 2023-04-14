Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.