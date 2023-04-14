Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Head to Head Review

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -172.54% -39.82% -33.08% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.29 -$6.35 million ($0.28) -5.46 WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.32 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.37%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). The Internet of Things segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The Artificial Intelligence segment encompasses the development, design, implementation and customization of knowledge automation technology and processes, using AI. The managed Public Key Infrastructure segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

