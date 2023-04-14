Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Guess’ Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,382,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

