Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 421.25 ($5.22).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Price Performance

LON:HBR opened at GBX 272.33 ($3.37) on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 229 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,610.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harbour Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £2,407,500 ($2,981,424.15). Insiders sold a total of 2,948,309 shares of company stock worth $928,248,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.