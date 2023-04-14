Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Lowered to GBX 290

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.44) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

