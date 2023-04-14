Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Lowered to GBX 290

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.44) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
