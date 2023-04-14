Head-To-Head Analysis: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AngioDynamics and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 0 1 4.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.81%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.17 -$26.55 million ($0.94) -10.03 Vivos $40,000.00 631.51 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares AngioDynamics and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -11.13% -0.71% -0.52% Vivos -6,586.84% N/A -159.23%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

