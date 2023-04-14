Head-To-Head Comparison: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 37.44% 35.68% 15.00% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52.1, suggesting that its stock price is 5,310% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.72 $1.21 billion $19.55 1.94 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

