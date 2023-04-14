Head-To-Head Comparison: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) versus SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 33.05% 39.87% 19.08% SecureWorks -24.70% -12.95% -8.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 1 4 27 0 2.81 SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microsoft and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Microsoft currently has a consensus price target of $291.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and SecureWorks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $198.27 billion 10.88 $72.74 billion $9.00 32.20 SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.58 -$114.50 million ($1.35) -6.34

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats SecureWorks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of Server products and cloud services, including Azure and other cloud services, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

