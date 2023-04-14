Head to Head Comparison: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 23.12% 23.32% 7.90% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

96.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talos Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.14 $381.92 million $4.54 3.27 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Talos Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.93%.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Cos., Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production and sale of natural gas, crude oil and leases it developed. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

