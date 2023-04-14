Head-To-Head Contrast: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) versus Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -116.79% -50.57% -36.56% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Hesai Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $12.91 million 1.66 -$15.08 million ($1.16) -1.39 Hesai Group $174.37 million 8.44 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.01%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.71%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Ekso Bionics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

