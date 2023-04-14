Head to Head Review: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.97 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -17.04 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.41) -13.19

New Found Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37% New Found Gold N/A -107.72% -85.38%

Summary

New Found Gold beats Centerra Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.