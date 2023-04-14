Head to Head Review: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) vs. Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -47.51% -40.38% Bicycle Therapeutics -779.35% -37.51% -26.02%

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$133.20 million ($2.37) -0.55 Bicycle Therapeutics $14.46 million 30.06 -$112.72 million ($3.80) -5.37

This table compares Kronos Bio and Bicycle Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bicycle Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kronos Bio and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 726.92%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 160.78%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of entospletinib in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor for treatment of autoimmune disease. Kronos Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

