Head-To-Head Survey: Expion360 (XPON) versus Its Rivals

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Expion360 to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -105.21% -205.40% -131.08% Expion360 Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expion360 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 Competitors 79 464 1008 51 2.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.47%. Given Expion360’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expion360 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expion360 and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million -$7.54 million -4.03 Expion360 Competitors $680.45 million $9.15 million 3.72

Expion360’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Expion360 rivals beat Expion360 on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

