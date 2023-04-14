Head to Head Survey: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 17.64 -$44.88 million ($1.64) -150.59 SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 1.08 -$10.29 million ($0.04) -0.82

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -11.00% -12.66% -10.72% SANUWAVE Health -112.23% N/A -99.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $306.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

