Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Raised to GBX 360

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.15) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BOWL stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($489,779.15). Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

