Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $267.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

