Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 1,170,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 215,941 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

