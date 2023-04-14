IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IEX opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average is $224.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

