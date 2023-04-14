IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,556,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

